The Greenwood Police Department is searching for assailants allegedly responsible for spraying a woman’s SUV with bullets while she was driving through town Friday afternoon.
The victim, a Greenwood woman in her mid-30s, was driving her GMC Denali across Veterans Bridge, driving south from Poplar Street to Walthall Street, Friday when two parties traveling in two separate vehicles actively involved in a shoot-out struck the woman’s SUV, Deputy Police Chief Marvin Hammond said Monday.
Police received a call about the incident between 3:30 and 4 p.m. Friday.
The victim was alone, and her vehicle was at least shot four times, based on the four .45 caliber shell casings authorities recovered from the victim’s vehicle, Hammond said. The victim was not hit.
It’s unclear what direction the other two vehicles were traveling on the bridge, Hammond said, and details could not be provided on the make and model of those two vehicles.
As of Monday morning, police have not yet apprehended any suspects, Hammond said, adding that the investigation is ongoing.
