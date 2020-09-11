Two people were killed early Thursday in a three-vehicle accident on Interstate 55 in Carroll County near the Grenada County line.
The Carroll County Emergency Operations Center received a call around 2:45 a.m. reporting that three 18-wheelers traveling north had collided, said Carroll County Emergency Management Director Ken Strachan.
Pierre Cosby, 32, of Oxford was northbound in his Freightliner truck when he lost control of the vehicle, which was carrying two trailers with about 900 cases of alcohol, said Sgt. Ronnie Shive of the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
Both trailers and the truck overturned in the roadway, blocking both lanes.
Jack Pierce, 62, of Jackson was also traveling north in his Freightliner truck, headed to University of Mississippi Medical Center in Grenada with medical supplies, when he struck the trailers with the front of his vehicle, causing his truck to catch fire.
Shortly after the impact, another Freightliner that was carrying pineapples and was driven by Earnest Smith, 64, of Gulfport struck the trailers before colliding with the rear trailer that was being pulled by Pierce’s truck.
Smith’s truck also burst into flames.
All three trucks came to a stop in the northbound lane, completely blocking both lanes. Pierce and Smith were pronounced dead at the scene by Carroll County Coroner Mark Stiles and Montgomery County Coroner Alan Pratt, Strachan said.
Stiles said the collision left about “a quarter-mile of debris” along the road.
The Highway Patrol is investigating. Shive said the cases of alcohol did not contribute to the fire.
