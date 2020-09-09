It’s official: The Greenwood City Council has adopted a new budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
The council voted 5-0 during a special called meeting Tuesday to adopt a budget with a projected revenue of $13.2 million for the general fund budget. Of that total, 37%, or almost $4.9 million, will be financed through property taxes.
Because the tax rate for the new fiscal year will be the same as the current fiscal year’s at 52.6 mills, taxes on a resident’s property will not increase unless the property’s assessed value increases.
The city’s new fiscal year begins Oct. 1 and ends Sept. 30, 2021.
Council members Johnny Jennings and Charles McCoy were absent from the meeting.
