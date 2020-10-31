Those dealing with loss and trauma are invited to avail themselves of free grief counseling beginning this Sunday.
The service, organized by activist Loretta McClee, begins at 4:30 p.m. at the Greenwood Community & Recreation Center, 600 Elm St.
The counseling is designed for those who have lost loved ones through gun violence or COVID-19, but it is open to all people who are grieving. It will continue each Sunday at the center.
“Everybody is dealing with grief right now,” McClee said. “It’s basically about us getting together to help each other during this time of hardship.”
After signing a privacy disclosure statement and filling out a questionnaire, people will have the floor to speak, McClee said.
Also on site will be two Life Help mobile crisis therapists, Lurena Robinson and Franesha Davis, said Jonathan Grantham, the clinical director of Life Help.
“Loretta actually reached out to us and offered for us to take part in it. And we were happy to take the opportunity to work with the community,” Grantham said.
“We think it’s important that we provide support at this time of the year because the holidays can be difficult for those who lost loved ones.”
In light of recent surge in shooting deaths in Greenwood, Grantham said Life Help wants residents to know “that most of what they’re feeling is normal.”
Life Help will educate people on grief, trauma, how to access Life Help services and when people should seek professional help.
Life Help has a mobile crisis hotline 24/7, which people can call whenever they’re experiencing a mental health emergency. That number is 1-866-453-6216. Those who call the hotline will be connected with a therapist with a master’s degree, Grantham said.
During regular business hours, people can also call Life Help at 453-6211 to receive guidance on mental health treatment.
“As members of the community ourselves, it’s very important to offer support to people who are suffering,” Grantham said. “I think everyone is so saddened and overwhelmed by what’s been going on lately.”
Refreshments will be served, and facial masks will be required, McClee said.
