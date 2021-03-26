The Commonwealth will be unveiling a new website on Monday that will provide more news and greater opportunities for the community to contribute to it.
Several months in the making, the website will include the local content and E-edition that have been a trademark of the Commonwealth’s two-decade-long presence on the internet. Among the new features will be:
- A greater breadth of Mississippi coverage, with articles and news items coming from the more than 20 others newspapers that are part of the Emmerich Newspapers group.
- A continuous live feed of stories provided by The Associated Press.
- Political cartoons, comic strips and games.
- Enhanced visibility for advertisers, including those whose ads appear in the printed newspaper.
- A way for readers to sign up for alerts to their cellphones for breaking news.
- A platform for readers to contribute not only commentary but also news, and get paid for the latter.
“We’re really excited about this reader-posting capability,” said Tim Kalich, the editor and publisher. “It has the potential to turn dozens, maybe hundreds, of people in Greenwood and the surrounding area into citizen journalists.”
Articles, photos and videos can be uploaded via the website. After they are reviewed by a Commonwealth editor to be certain they comply with journalistic standards for fairness and accuracy, they will go live. The website will track how many times the contributions are read or watched, and the contributors will be paid based on those read counts.
“Some of this citizen journalism is already being created on Facebook or other social media outlets, but the contributors are getting nothing for what these companies are selling their ads around,” Kalich said. “Our business model is to instead pay those who provide valuable news about our community.”
The switch to the new website is scheduled to occur early in the morning hours Monday. For a couple of hours, the website is expected to be down, and there could be a lag for up to 24 hours before it is accessible to all users, due to technical issues involved with the change.
The web address will remain www.gwcommonwealth.com.
As before, subscribers to the print edition of the Commonwealth will receive full access to the website, including all of its premium content, at no additional charge. Online only subscriptions start as low as $1 for a day, and there’s a free 30-day trial option. Nonsubscribers will receive limited access to premium content, but full access to the AP material and other stories and features that are put in front of the paywall.
The first time that users who were registered for the previous website visit, they will be asked to reset their password when they log in. That’s because the previous passwords, due to privacy concerns, could not be transferred over.
“We’ve spent a lot of time on the development of this upgrade to our website, but still it’s a work in progress,” said Kalich. “We want our readers to let us know what they think and how we can improve it. We have the flexibility to make changes relatively quickly with this new platform that we did not have before.”
