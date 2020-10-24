A Greenwood man has been charged with capital murder in the fatal shooting of his ex-girlfriend Tuesday night.
Darriel Gilbert, 50, 2200 Mabyline St., was also charged Friday with five counts of kidnapping and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection with the death of Angela McDowell, who was 48.
Gilbert was being held in the Leflore County Jail without bond.
Greenwood Deputy Police Chief Marvin Hammond said Gilbert was charged with capital murder “partially because he’s a repeated offender” as well as his past relationship with McDowell.
Gilbert has had two convictions in Mississippi for crimes committed in the 1990s — a manslaughter conviction for a 1991 slaying in Leflore County and an aggravated assault charge for a crime committed in Sunflower County in 1994, according to an email from Grace Fisher, a communications director for the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
McDowell, after being shot multiple times at her residence on the 800 block of Martin Street, was transported to Greenwood Leflore Hospital, where she later died.
Police arrested Gilbert outside McDowell’s home that same evening. Hammond said Gilbert did not have a weapon on him, though police retrieved a gun inside the house.
According to police, Gilbert forced himself inside McDowell’s home at gunpoint and held hostage four members of McDowell’s family — believed to be McDowell’s two children and two granddaughters — in a bathroom until McDowell showed up.
When McDowell arrived home, Gilbert allegedly shot her. None of the other hostages were harmed, Hammond said.
McDowell’s death is the 20th homicide in Leflore County this year. All but one of the homicides have involved guns.
This is not the first time Gilbert has been charged with murder.
He was charged in the fatal shooting of 30-year-old Sylvester McGee at the Snowden-Jones Apartment complex March 3, 1991.
Gilbert, who was 20 then, was in St. Louis when he heard that his girlfriend back in Greenwood was cheating on him, the Commonwealth reported at the time using reports from the police.
According to police, Gilbert went to the home of a St. Louis woman, shot her once in the arm and demanded that she drive him to the Rising Sun subdivision, where Gilbert’s girlfriend lived.
Once there, Gilbert learned from his girlfriend’s father that she was at an apartment at Snowden-Jones. Gilbert then forced the father to drive him to the apartment complex at gunpoint, according to police.
When they arrived, Sylvester McGee refused to let Gilbert into the apartment where Gilbert’s girlfriend and others were hanging out. Gilbert fired a shot through the window and struck McGee in the neck. McGee fired back with a shotgun, striking Gilbert in the right hip.
McGee was pronounced dead at the scene, and Gilbert, who later required surgery for his wound, was transported to Greenwood Leflore Hospital’s emergency room, where he was later arrested by police.
Gilbert pleaded guilty in 1991 to a reduced charge of manslaughter and was sentenced to 20 years in prison, according to Fisher.
In 1995, while still incarcerated, Gilbert was sentenced to 10 years for aggravated assault. That crime was committed in Sunflower County in 1994, Fisher said.
Gilbert was incarcerated at the Mississippi State Penitentiary in Parchman. Fisher said Gilbert’s certificate of discharge showed that he completed his 30-year sentence for both crimes when he was discharged in March 2009.
•Contact Gerard Edic at 581-7239 or gedic@gwcommonwealth.com.
