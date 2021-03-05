While Reginald Moore was being detained in November on suspicion of driving under the influence, the arresting officer pressed the Leflore County supervisor for how much alcohol he had consumed.
“How many drinks have you had to drink today, Mr. Moore?” asks Mississippi Highway Patrol Master Sgt. Johnny Delaney.
Moore’s response is inaudible, but Delaney then asks, “You had two glasses of wine?”
Moore: “I ... I ... I had a few.”
Delaney: “You had a few? OK, OK, OK, so OK, now what do you call a few?”
Moore: “Uh.”
Delaney: “Now, I’m saying now, What is your few?”
Moore: “Three?”
Delaney: “You’re right. A few is three or more. So how many you had?”
Moore: “I had three.”
Delaney: “OK, OK, three. What’s the size of it?”
Moore: “Eight ounces,” and shows his thumb and index fingers about 3 inches apart to indicate the volume.
Leflore County Prosecuting Attorney Kelvin Pulley acknowledges having watched the video, which also included Delaney administering a preliminary breath test on Moore that registered a blood alcohol level more than twice the legal limit.
The video, taken on Nov. 21, 2020, of the interview and arrest of Reginald Moore by Mississippi Highway Patrol Master Sgt. Johnny Delaney was …
Still, Pulley stands by his decision earlier this year to not prosecute the case, claiming there was insufficient evidence to show that Moore, now president of the county’s governing board, was driving impaired.
The video recording of the Nov. 21 arrest has raised new questions about the first-term prosecutor’s handling of the case. Based on Pulley’s recommendation, Leflore County Justice Court Judge Jim Campbell dismissed the DUI charge against Moore at a Jan. 14 hearing, even while Delaney waited to testify. Moore had pleaded not guilty.
The 31-minute dashcam video was obtained by the Commonwealth following a public records request to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety. It shows two camera angles — one looking out from the trooper’s vehicle and one looking to the interior where the interview takes place.
On the night of the arrest, Delaney and another state trooper were running a roadblock on Mississippi 430 in Greenwood, not far from the intersection with U.S. 82. They stopped Moore, who was driving a pickup truck that formerly belonged to his father, Robert Moore, whose place Reginald Moore took on the Board of Supervisors following Robert Moore’s death in 2018. Traveling with Reginald Moore in the vehicle was an unidentified young woman.
On the video, Moore tells Delaney that he had been with friends at a home in the nearby Glendale Subdivision watching the college football game between Wisconsin and Northwestern. That game, a 17-7 victory by Northwestern, ended shortly after 6 p.m., more than four hours before the traffic stop at around 10:20 p.m.
Moore tells Delaney that he was in the process of giving the woman a ride home.
Delaney says he smells alcohol on Moore. After an initial unsuccessful attempt by Delaney to administer a preliminary breath test (PBT), Moore blows into the handheld device. Delaney shows the reading to Moore and says it registers a blood alcohol content of .177. The legal limit in Mississippi is .08.
“Now that’s barely blowing now,” Delaney says. “I mean, you did not give me a sufficient sample, but look at, look at where you are.”
In Mississippi, the exact blood alcohol measurement on a PBT is not admissible in court because of questions about the test’s accuracy. Officers use the test to determine whether they have probable cause to detain a motorist and request further testing on an Intoxilyzer 8000, a more complex device that uses infrared spectroscopy to analyze the alcohol content of a breath sample.
During the questioning, Moore asks the trooper for some consideration, saying that “my family would be torn apart if I was to be caught out here in this situation, and I sincerely ask you if you would allow this young lady to drive the vehicle to her house, and I will call somebody to come and get me, please sir.”
Soon afterward, Delaney for the first time informs Moore that their exchange is being videotaped and declines the supervisor’s request. “So now if I let you do what you just said,” the trooper tells Moore, “you know where I’m gonna be? I’m gonna be fired.”
Almost nine minutes later, Delaney does allow Moore to give the truck’s key fob to the young woman to drive the vehicle to her house. “I’ll be OK,” Moore tells the woman in their brief exchange before she leaves.
At one point, Moore can be seen scrolling through his smartphone before Delaney tells him to stop, saying that it could put the trooper in danger. Moore tells Delaney he was looking for a phone number.
“I was just trying to call Captain, Captain, Captain, Captain Gunter ’cause he told me to call him if I need him,” Moore says. Presumably he is referring to Captain James Gunter, a Greenwood-based member of the Highway Patrol.
“Mr. Gunter ain’t gonna do you no good,” Delaney tells Moore.
It’s not clear that Delaney knew of Moore’s elective position until late in their interview, when the state trooper asks for Moore’s occupation while completing the arrest report.
“So then, you know some folks there, don’t you, Mr. Moore?” Delaney says.
Moore’s response is inaudible.
Soon after, Delaney transports Moore to the Leflore County Sheriff’s Department to administer a breath test on an Intoxilyzer 8000. The two pass most of that time in silence.
According to the arrest report, the machine was not working at the sheriff’s office, so Delaney then drove Moore to the Greenwood Police Department, where Moore refused to take the test.
Earlier in their exchange, Delaney tells Moore that the record shows Moore had on at least three earlier occasions refused to take a breath test for DUI, including twice in 2011. Moore makes no response.
Delaney charged Moore with DUI refusal and ticketed him for driving under the influence.
Moore did not return several calls and texts this week from the Commonwealth for comment about the video.
Pulley, the county prosecutor, said this week that he had nothing further to add to what he had told the newspaper in previous interviews about the matter. He has said the evidence was insufficient to seek a conviction. He also has maintained that his involvement in the prosecution did not constitute a conflict of interest, despite current and past connections between Pulley and Moore or Moore’s family.
In addition to serving as county prosecutor, Pulley is the attorney for the Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School Board, whose members include Moore’s wife, Dr. Kalanya Moore. She voted with the majority to renew Pulley’s contract for another year on Jan. 12, two days before her husband’s court case.
In addition, Pulley had previously represented Reginald Moore and his sister, Lataunya Wallace, in a civil matter regarding the estate of Moore’s late father.
Because of Reginald Moore’s DUI refusal, his driver’s license has been suspended since Jan. 5. The privileges are due to be restored in early April, when the 90-day suspension is completed.
