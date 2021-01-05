Reginald Moore is the new president of the Leflore County Board of Supervisors.
At Monday night’s board meeting — the first of 2021 — the District 2 supervisor, who was previously vice president, was voted in unanimously by his peers to hold the top chair.
The previous president, Robert Collins, was chosen to be vice president by a 4-1 vote, with District 1 Supervisor Sam Abraham voting no.
As Moore and Collins swapped seats, Collins thanked the other supervisors for allowing him to preside over the board for the last year, saying that 2020 had difficulties but he was proud of what the group had done.
Moore — whose father, the late Robert Moore, also had served as board president — said he wishes for prosperity in the new year.
“I would like to thank the board for your vote of confidence, and I will preside to the best of my ability and hope to continue to do good business and make sound decisions,” Moore said after his appointment.
The board also voted unanimously to keep Joyce Chiles as its attorney and voted 4-1 to keep Johnny Gary Jr., the county’s chancery clerk, as the county administrator. Abraham cast the dissenting vote.
“Thank you, gentlemen, thank you,” Chiles said.
In other business:
nThe board voted unanimously to pay half the cost of repairs at the old No. 3 Fire Station building on Claiborne Avenue. The county will split the cost with the city of Greenwood, paying around $29,000 for the project. The station, which serves as a voting precinct, requires repairs and installation of a roof, including vents and interior ceiling renovation.
nLeflore County Road Manager Jerry Smith presented more photos of beaver dams throughout the county.
Smith told the board at its last meeting that he was trying to get ahead of flooding due to the expected abundance of beaver dams in the area. He said the use of a drone to pinpoint exact locations of the dams would “take a lot of the guesswork out” of the clearing process.
“Technology has changed,” Collins said while looking at the presented aerial photos.
Smith said that this is still an ongoing problem and he and his team will work to clear the rodent-made structures in preparation for expected rain next week.
nThe board entered a closed session to discuss personnel as well as updates for 2021’s COVID-19 policy.
Moore said that the board directed Chiles to return at the next meeting with a drafted policy that can be reviewed concerning employee sick leave due to contracting the virus or being near someone who has contracted it. No other action was taken.
• Contact Adam Bakst at 581-7233 or abakst@gwcommonwealth.com. On Twitter at @AdamBakst_GWCW.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.