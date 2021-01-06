For the first time in more than a month, a resident of a Leflore County long-term care facility has died from COVID-19.
The death raises the total number of fatalities from the virus to 103 in the county.
It was one of 38 deaths reported Wednesday by the Mississippi State Department of Health and the first to die since before Nov. 13.
The Leflore County victim was Black.
Early during the pandemic, residents of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities had experienced a large share of deaths from the virus. Because of their age or poor health, nursing home residents are especially susceptible to bad outcomes if they contract the respiratory disease.
Deaths from COVID-19 at nursing homes, though, have moderated in recent months as the facilities have continued their stringent controls, including banning or heavily restricting visitation. Of the 5,013 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Mississippi, 1,754 of the victims, or 35%, had been living in a nursing home or other long-term care facility. In Leflore County, long-term care facilities have accounted for 49, or 48%, of the deaths.
Vaccinating workers and residents of long-term care facilities has been a priority nationwide. Mississippi has designated about half of the COVID-19 vaccines it has received so far — close to 80,000 doses — to these facilities.
Meanwhile, the infection rate in Leflore County keeps rising.
For the week ending Monday, the county averaged 9.07 new cases of COVID-19 daily per 10,000 residents, according to the data tracked by the Brown School of Public Health. That rate is higher than the state average of 7.48 and ranks 19th out of Mississippi’s 82 counties.
During the same time period, Carroll County averaged 5.31 new cases of COVID-19 daily per 10,000 residents, ranking No. 68.
As of Wednesday morning, Greenwood Leflore Hospital was treating six patients with COVID-19, according to Christine Hemphill, a hospital spokeswoman. None of them were on ventilators.
