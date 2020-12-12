Students of the Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District are invited to celebrate the end of the fall semester through a virtual party.
The Holiday Safety Awareness Week for Kids, Virtual Edition, will begin Wednesday and end next Saturday morning.
Brandice Brown, an Amanda Elzy High School theater arts teacher, said she organized the four-day holiday party in order to give both students and teachers a boost of Christmas spirit following a challenging year because of the pandemic.
Each day of the party will feature a different theme incorporating different warm-up activities and guest speakers.
Wednesday’s activities, which will begin at 4 p.m. and are themed “Rona be Gonna,” will feature nurse Evita Bonner, who will talk about being safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. There also will be a pajama party with a special guest from the North Pole.
Thursday’s activities, which will begin at 6 p.m. and are themed “No Stranger Zone,” will feature guest speakers from the Greenwood Police Department, who will tell kids how to be safe, Brown said.
On Friday, which is the last day of school for students before the Christmas break, activities will begin at 4 p.m., and the theme is “It’s Getting Hot in Here.” Guest speakers from the Greenwood Fire Department will talk about what to do if there’s a fire, and the evening will end with a viewing of the movie “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey.”
The festivities will conclude Saturday morning with a free drive-through brunch at Tasty Sipz restaurant from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
With the exception of the drive-through brunch, the party will be held virtually. Students may attend via Zoom or Facebook Live.
The Zoom ID is 421-818-1570, and the password is 202020. Those interested in streaming the party on Facebook may go to the page “Learning with Miss B.”
•Contact Gerard Edic at 581-7239 or gedic@gwcommonwealth.com.
