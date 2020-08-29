Leflore County residents can be tested for COVID-19 Monday, when the University of Mississippi Medical Center and the Mississippi State Department of Health will set up one-day, drive-through collection sites in Itta Bena.
The organizations will be at Mississippi Valley State University’s Rice-Totten Stadium from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Anyone who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms — including fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat — or has a known or potential exposure to someone confirmed with the virus may be tested at those sites by appointment.
Those who want to be tested must first complete a free screening through an online questionnaire found at www.UMC.edu/CovidScreening. Those who don’t have online access can seek an appointment by calling the UMMC Center for Telehealth at 601-496-7200.
Anyone determined to need testing will then be given an appointment.
