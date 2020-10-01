The Greenwood Community Center has big plans for October, possibly including the completion of its main building on Avenue I.
Debra Adams, who co-founded and runs the Community Center along with her husband, Earnest Adams, said the center is running a twofold campaign in October — recognizing Breast Cancer Awareness Month while also raising funds for the center to complete the renovation of one of its buildings.
“We want to honor Breast Cancer Awareness Month by wearing shirts and masks,” Adams said.
Specifically, Adams said she wants residents throughout town decked out in pink shirts and masks on Oct. 23.
On Oct. 24, the Community Center will hold two balloon releases in honor of anyone who has had breast cancer, Adams said. One event will be held at the Community Center’s location, 709 Ave. I, and the other will be at a second, to-be-determined location.
Pink Greenwood breast cancer awareness shirts and masks can be pre-ordered by calling 644-6170 or using $greenwoodcc on Cash-
app.
Shirts cost $25, masks cost $10 and the proceeds go toward renovations at the Community Center. Orders must be submitted by Oct. 9; shirts and masks will be delivered the weekend of Oct. 16.
The Adamses purchased the former St. Francis Center building from the Pax Christi Ladies, a Catholic lay women’s organization, with the intention of revamping the building into a community center for people of all ages to use.
The renovations have been staggered into several phases.
Phase one, Debra Adams said, would entail the completed renovation of the main building at the 709 Ave. I complex.
The main building includes a gym, six classrooms, a computer lab and a conference room that can be rented out by community organizations, Adams said.
Adams said the center needs about $11,000 more in donations for the main building to be renovated. She said she hopes the building can be renovated by the end of October in order to offer families a place to take their children for online classes while the parents are at work.
Even though the Community Center’s building has been going through renovations since being purchased last year, it has been able to engage with the community in different ways, including:
• Holding a summer camp for local youth last year.
• Giving away free hot dog meals each Wednesday night in partnership with You Matter Ministries.
• Giving away boxes of fresh produce through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s food program from late May until this month.
Additionally, the Community Center has a garden where produce items such as tomatoes, watermelons and cucumbers are grown, Adams said.
The completion of the Community Center’s phase one building renovation would allow it to expand its mission, Adams said.
The next phase for the renovation plan involves providing housing for veterans in need, Adams said. That housing would be within the Community Center’s complex.
In the meantime, the Community Center has two events scheduled for the near future at its Avenue I location:
nFrom 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, it will host a diaper giveaway through a partnership with the Diaper Bank of the Delta organization. Diapers, baby wipes and menstrual cycle supplies will be given to those in need, Adams said.
nOn Oct. 7, it will host a special food box delivery program. Adams said the time is still to be determined.
For more information on the Community Center and its upcoming events, consult its Facebook page, “Greenwood Community Center.”
