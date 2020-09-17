More fiery debate over electric bills erupted during a meeting of the Itta Bena Board of Aldermen this week.
On Tuesday night, Patricia Young, who has said residents are being charged unequal rates on electric bills, was able to address the board directly for the first time since collecting over 300 signatures to send to the State Auditor’s Office to formally request an investigation.
Young, who said the light bill for August for her two-bedroom house was around $400, shared her concerns that some residents are paying uneven rates. She said she is particularly nervous for those on fixed incomes.
She has been investigating this issue since September 2019. According to her, although most residents have been paying 12 cents per kilowatt hour, others have been charged anywhere from 14 to 20 cents.
“Why is the board not concerned about that?” she asked the aldermen.
Young said she may be forced to sue the city if the board does not fix this. She said she thinks the city leaders do not listen to citizens’ concerns.
“This thing is messed up all the way around, and we are tired of paying our money while you all come up here and you all sit there, legs crossed, and don’t pay it a piece of mind,” she said. “I can’t see how you go home and go to sleep.”
After she spoke, Alderwoman-at-large Mildred Miller said Young has not been open to dialogue on this topic and has let her emotions get in the way.
Miller said she had reached out to Young over the phone and Young hung up without letting her speak on the subject in full.
“When I went to try and talk with you, you did not give me a chance to say one word,” Miller said. “Every time I went to say something, you went, ‘Blah blah blah,’ and when I said, ‘Wait,’ you again went, ‘Blah blah blah,’ and then what? You slammed the phone down.”
Miller said Young’s claims did not take into consideration fuel adjustment for the bills. Young said that still does not account for the uneven charges.
After a heated, lengthy exchange between the two, Young handed each board member a light bill and asked whether they knew how to calculate it for her. No one took her offer.
Miller questioned Young’s motives, again bringing up her behavior on the phone: “Is that being nice? Is that trying to get something done?”
Young replied, “We’re not trying to be nice to those charging us up to $700.”
Young also announced that she is organizing a public press conference for Monday at 5 p.m. outside City Hall.
Jo Ann Purnell, alderwoman from Ward 1, said she has scheduled a meeting with Delta Electric to see if she can get a better understanding of how light bills are calculated.
Board members Darrick Hart and Reginald Freeman asked whether City Clerk Edna Beverly could provide the proper numbers on how the bills are calculated. She said she could not.
After the meeting, Beverly said she had “no way of knowing” the exact process of calculating utility rates since they have been in effect for “30 to 40 years.”
Another resident, Nathan Riley, addressed the board on the issue, too. Alderman Darrick Hart, who put Riley on the agenda, also brought some other residents’ bills for examination by the board.
Earlier in the meeting, Hart told the board that an unnamed constituent of his from Ward 3 had reported reaching out to U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson about the bills. Hart said he was told that Thompson said he had already talked with Mayor J.D. Brasel late last year — information that Hart claimed was never brought to the board.
Brasel was not at Tuesday’s meeting and could not be reached for comment afterward.
According to Hart, Thompson was working on a deal to have solar panels installed in certain areas of the town, and the installer would pay off all debt owed to the Municipal Energy Agency of Mississippi, Itta Bena’s energy provider, after the project was completed.
Miller said she had previously heard from someone from Thompson’s Washington office but had never heard from Thompson himself.
She made a motion that City Attorney Solomon Osborne, who is also a member of the Mississippi House of Representatives, reach out to Thompson to see if he can bring more information about this to the board in a future meeting.
The board voted to direct the attorney to do so.
