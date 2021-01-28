As negotiations between Suddenlink and Cox Media Group continue, Suddenlink customers in the Greenville-Greenwood market and a few other locations still don’t have access to various television channels that are owned by Cox.
As of Wednesday, Suddenlink customers in the Greenville-Greenwood market still could not watch local ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC channels. An NBC affiliate out of Jackson is still available.
And although a spokeswoman from Altice USA, the parent company of Suddenlink, and Greenwood Mayor Carolyn McAdams say talks are ongoing between the two companies, many Suddenlink customers in Leflore County are upset they don’t have access to news broadcasts or football games and said they’re considering other options for TV service.
Martha Randall, who lives just outside Greenwood’s city limits, past Greenwood Country Club, said she’s “very disappointed” that she can’t watch programs on some channels, particularly the Greenville-based Delta News station, which airs its local programming across the four channels that have been dropped.
“I think it’s awful. We’re not able to know locally what’s going on,” Randall said.
She also said that Suddenlink should honor its agreements with customers by providing the Cox channels.
Her monthly bill for Suddenlink, which includes cable and internet, is about $211 a month, she said.
Randall said she’ll be moving to a residence in North Greenwood in about a month and is “thinking very seriously” about dropping Suddenlink in favor of a satellite TV provider.
LoLo Lubiani, a resident of Greenwood, said, “Up until now, I have been very pleased with Suddenlink.”
With the NFL playoffs going on, though, he said he had to make other accommodations to receive channels that broadcast football games, including subscribing to the CBS All Access streaming service for $5.99 a month and buying an antenna to get Fox and ABC.
Even without access to the local channels, Lubiani said he’s still paying for them. His monthly Suddenlink bill, which includes cable and internet service, is about $200 a month.
He said he’s guessing that the Super Bowl, scheduled for Feb. 7 on CBS, may be the breaking point if people still don’t have access to their lost channels. He said he’d give it about a month to see whether the channels will return and pick a streaming service if they don’t.
Suddenlink cable customers lost access to channels owned by Cox Jan. 8 after the two companies failed to reach a deal on fees paid to Cox. The other markets in which Suddenlink customers have had Cox channels dropped include Memphis; Alexandria, Louisiana; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Spokane, Washington; and Eureka, California.
Customers can still watch the dropped channels using antennas.
Suddenlink and Cox have blamed each other for the failure to reach a deal.
In a statement released earlier this month, Suddenlink claimed Cox was trying “to extract an exorbitant increase in fees from us and our customers.” Meanwhile, Cox claimed in a statement that Suddenlink “made an anti-consumer decision” by declining to “reach a fair market deal” with Cox.
In an email sent Wednesday, Janet Meahan, a spokeswoman with Altice USA, said Suddenlink “continues to work hard on behalf of our customers to reach a fair agreement and return the channels to our lineups.”
She also referred to a statement released by Suddenlink earlier this month, in which the company would offer to restore Cox channels to its lineup while negotiations continue “with the commitment to make the terms of any new agreement retroactive to the date programming is restored, thus ensuring that (Cox Media Group) is fully compensated for its programming.” She said Cox has rejected this approach.
A request for comment from Cox’s media relations team by email was not returned Wednesday.
McAdams said she also received an email Wednesday from Brad Ayers, a government affairs official with Altice USA, who told her that negotiations are going well and that cable company hopes to reach a deal soon.
The mayor added that neither she nor Don Brock, the city attorney, had received a response to the Jan. 19 letter sent to Suddenlink in which Brock alleged the company had breached its franchise agreement with the city.
The city and Suddenlink entered a cable franchise agreement that began March 31, 2016, and ends March 31, 2026.
Suddenlink has violated several clauses of that agreement, according to Brock’s letter. Those include the dropping of four channels that aired local programming, the failure to give 30 days’ notice about the elimination of the channels and the lack of a local Suddenlink office to address customer service issues.
McAdams said Wednesday that she had forwarded a copy of Brock’s letter to Ayers but had not received a response.
A franchise agreement allows Suddenlink to use the city’s rights-of-way to operate its system. In exchange, the company provides a portion of its profits from its Greenwood customers to the city through quarterly checks, McAdams said.
The mayor could not say how many people in Greenwood are Suddenlink customers, but she said the amounts of the quarterly checks from the company have gone down, indicating that the company’s customer base in Greenwood has shrunk.
The city last received a check from Suddenlink in October in the amount of $36,000. McAdams said she remembers the city receiving checks for $100,000 in the past.
In a related matter, McAdams said she’s confident that C Spire will be providing internet and TV service to residents via fiber optic cable at some point in the future. A discussion with C Spire officials, scheduled for last week, had to be rescheduled, McAdams said.
•Contact Gerard Edic at 581-7239 or gedic@gwcommonwealth.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.