The rate of infection from COVID-19 has shot up again in Carroll County.
It now has the second-highest infection rate of Mississippi’s 82 counties.
For the week ending Saturday, Carroll County averaged 4.88 new cases of COVID-19 daily per 10,000 residents, according to the latest data tracked by the Brown School of Public Health.
Grenada County tops the list with a rate of 5.30.
By comparison, Leflore County’s rate was 2.28 and ranked 51st. The state average was 2.67.
Although Carroll County has been at or near the top of the infection rankings on several occasions since November, that has not translated into an unusually high number of deaths.
Its death toll stood at 23 as of Monday. On a per capita basis, that ranks as the state’s 53rd highest.Leflore County, with 117 deaths, has the sixth-highest rate of deaths from COVID-19 in Mississippi.
The latest to die was a resident of a long-term care facility. The death occurred either Thursday or Friday. It was reported Saturday by the Mississippi State Department of Health.
The victim was white, but other information about the person was not available.
Residents of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities are especially prone to bad outcomes from the coronavirus because of their age or health problems. Forty-five percent of the COVID-19 deaths in Leflore County have involved residents of long-term care facilities. Although the frequency of these deaths has declined in recent months, the county’s rate is still considerably higher than the statewide average, in which residents of long-term care facilities account for 30% of the coronavirus-related deaths.
As of Monday, Greenwood Leflore Hospital was treating five patients with the virus. Two were on ventilators to help them breathe.
Also Monday, the state Department of Health confirmed the first case of the United Kingdom variant of the virus in the state.
