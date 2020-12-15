With the community’s support, all of the 225 families included in this year’s Adopt-A-Family Christmas assistance program have been adopted.
Sponsored annually through a partnership between The Salvation Army and the Commonwealth, the program relies on contributions from the community to assist area families in need during the holiday season.
All of the families were adopted by Saturday, and an additional four donations were made, which will allow The Salvation Army to assist with emergency cases.
The Christmastime campaign began on Nov. 25.
Qualifying families and senior citizens were listed anonymously in the Commonwealth twice a week. Donors each paid a $75 fee to “adopt a family.” The money donated will assist The Salvation Army in providing gifts, groceries and other items to families either in very low-income households or in emergency situations at Christmas.
The Salvation Army’s distribution day is set for next Monday.
