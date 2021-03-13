The distribution of COVID-19 vaccines in Leflore County — which were first administered to the general public in early January — is going smoothly, says Fred Randle, director of emergency management.
“Everything is going well. Everyone is getting their shots. Everything is going good,” said Randle, detailing that there are no longer issues with backed-up lines.
He added that the fact that doctors with the proper storage facilities can now administer the vaccine to patients at their clinics may partly be the reason there’s such a smooth vaccine rollout at Florewood Park.
Beginning Jan. 4 in the parking lot of the Leflore County Health Department building on Browning Road, COVID-19 vaccines initially were administered to those working in medical facilities and later to others who became eligible.
Vaccines distributed in Leflore County have since moved to Florewood Park due to the abundance of appointments.
Those eligible to get inoculated include adults ages 50 or older, all teachers and staff working in all schools and child-care facilities, first responders and persons ages 16-49 with underlying medical conditions.
An average of 800 vaccines are distributed a day at Florewood Park, Randle said.
According to data from the Mississippi State Department of Health, 9,733 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered in Leflore County by Friday morning.
Across the state, 855,012 COVID-19 doses had been administered.
Drive-through clinics and the state Health Department’s facilities have accounted for the majority of the doses administered, exceeding hospitals, pharmacies and clinics, according to the Health Department’s data.
In total, 312,058 people have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19 — meaning they have received their two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or one dose of the Janssen (Johnson and Johnson) vaccine.
• Contact Gerard Edic at 581-7239 or gedic@gwcommonwealth.com.
