Severe weather is being predicted for the area Thursday with a wind advisory put in place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
According to the National Weather Service office out of Jackson, the weather expected Thursday afternoon into the evening has been labeled a “moderate risk,” which is the second-highest severity level.
The office is predicting storms that are capable of strong and long-track tornadoes, damaging winds and hail “the size of golf balls.”
The forecast also predicts wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph, and a 90% chance of precipitation with new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Going into Thursday night, a 20% chance of showers is likely before 1 a.m. with wind 5 to 10 mph and becoming light after midnight. Wind gusts, however, could be as high as 25 mph.
The National Weather Service says that the gusty winds expected could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
