Greenwood municipal employees are next in line to get the COVID-19 vaccine, according to Mayor Carolyn McAdams.
She said Tuesday at the City Council meeting that she was told by Jonathan Chaney, a Mississippi State Department of Health administrator for the Northern Public Health Region, that the State Health Department’s first round of administration of vaccinees, Phase 1A, may end the middle of this month.
Following that will be Phase 1B, which means essential workers and first responders, such as Greenwood city employees, can get inoculated against the coronavirus, McAdams said.
Council President Ronnie Stevenson brought up the issue of employees not receiving COVID-19 hazard pay.
The mayor had said last month that based on opinions from the State Auditor’s Office and the Attorney General’s Office, Greenwood city employees were not eligible for COVID-19 hazard pay since their contracts lacked a clause for such pay.
Stevenson said he wished they could receive this compensation, noting their hard and continued work during the pandemic.
The Leflore County Board of Supervisors voted last month to allot a one-time payment of $500 for the county’s approximately 200 employees for their efforts during the pandemic.
Ward 6’s David Jordan said he had checked on the issue and would speak with someone from the Mississippi Municipal League Wednesday.
In another matter concerning COVID-19, Ward 7’s Carl Palmer said that numerous New Year’s Eve parties were going on with attendees not wearing masks. He asked the mayor why COVID-19 ordinances weren’t being enforced.
McAdams responded that police officers were so busy that night trying to track incidents of shots fired that they couldn’t address the parties.
The mayor reminded people that the city currently has rules pertaining to social distancing and wearing masks in order to curb the spread of COVID-19.
•Contact Gerard Edic at 581-7239 or gedic@gwcommonwealth.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.