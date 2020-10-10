Those interested in learning about how to reduce tobacco-related disparities among Black men in the Delta are invited to attend an informational meeting Wednesday.
Beginning at 6 p.m., the Institute for the Advancement of Minority Health, a Jackson-based organization, will host “Toss Out Tobacco.” Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be held virtually.
This organization, which was created last year, attempts to reduce health disparities among disadvantaged and underserved minority populations in Mississippi.
Speakers will include the organization’s CEO, Dr. Sandra Melvin, as well as representatives from the Mississippi NAACP and Healthy Places by Design, a national organization that aims to create healthy, equitable communities.
According to Melvin, this type of conversation is important because Black men are more likely to experience undiagnosed or poorly managed chronic conditions than any other racial demographic.
“Heart disease, cancer and stroke are the three leading causes of death among African Americans. Tobacco use contributes significantly to all three,” she said.
“As we also deal with the devastating and disproportionate effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on communities of color, it is vital that we work alongside communities to design and develop practical solutions that address the risk factors and social determinations of health that influence the development of chronic health issues.”
Melvin said Black men are 31% more likely to die from all types of cancer and have lower five-year survival rates at each stage of cancer diagnosis.
To learn more or to join the initiative, contact the group at iamh@advancingminorityhealth.org or at its website: www.minority-institute.org.
