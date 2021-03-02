A Greenwood 17-year-old was in stable but critical condition Monday after being shot once Sunday night, police said.
The victim was still at Greenwood Leflore Hospital on Monday afternoon after being brought in Sunday night, Deputy Police Chief Marvin Hammond said.
Around 8 p.m. Sunday, police received a call about shots fired at the 200 block of Avenue H, Hammond said.
At the scene, police came across the victim, who had been shot once in the chest.
Officers recovered shell casings, though Hammond declined to say what type. No weapon was recovered.
Authorities believe a 24-year-old Greenwood man is responsible for the shooting, Hammond said. The suspect, who remained at large as of Monday evening, is expected to be charged with aggravated assault once he is arrested, Hammond said.
According to Hammond, the suspect and the victim were at the 200 block of Avenue H to visit family members and got into an altercation that led to gunfire.
