The Greenwood area is due for some rough weather Wednesday that could include tornadoes and hail, according to the National Weather Service.
“There could be multiple rounds of severe weather in the Greenwood area,” said Daniel Lamb, a forecaster in the Jackson office.
Early Wednesday morning, the Greenwood area may face thunderstorms that also include strong wind, golf-ball-size hail and the possibility of tornadoes, Lamb said.
The city of Greenwood and all of Leflore County, as well as neighboring counties such as Carroll County, were flagged for a “slight risk” of a severe storm from late Tuesday through early Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
From 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, the Greenwood area is at “moderate risk” for severe weather, meaning there’s a chance of strong gusts of wind, tornadoes and hail that could be large as baseballs, Lamb said. “It’s looking like a pretty serious situation,” he said.
Fred Randle, Leflore County’s director of emergency management, said he had spoken with Jerry Smith, the county’s road manager, to ensure road ditches are free of debris to allow water to drain there.
“Right now, the Delta counties, we’re in the crosshairs of this severe weather,” Randle said. He said he and his team are prepared.
In the case of a tornado, Lamb said the safest place inside a house is the basement or lowest level of the house in an interior room where there are no windows. He added that it’s important to protect one’s head due to debris that may be flying around.
By Thursday, the Greenwood area is expected to be clear of storms, according to the National Weather Service.
•Contact Gerard Edic at 581-7239 or gedic@gwcommonwealth.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.