Carroll County deputies and Mississippi gaming agents are investigating illegal gambling machines recently found in Black Hawk.
On Friday morning, officers located and destroyed eight machines found in the back of the old K & M store in Carroll County.
The store had been a gas station but closed. It was recently reopened as a small convenience store.
Sheriff Clint Walker said he expects to conclude the investigation by the end of the week with at least one arrest made.
“Charges will be filed soon at the completion of the investigation,” he said in a statement.
Walker said he received some tips from the community and then worked with the gaming commission to acquire a search warrant.
He said it was the first time as sheriff he had dealt with the discovery of illegal gambling machines.
“If any other community members know anything about this or other illegal gambling, please let us know,” he said.
Walker did not know the amount of revenue earned from the machines.
