Leflore County added over the weekend two more deaths from COVID-19, raising its total to 122.
The deaths of the victims, both of whom were white, were reported by the Mississippi State Department of Health.
Starting Thursday, the county had reported a new death for four straight days. That string was ended on Monday, when no deaths from the virus were reported statewide.
Leflore County continues to have one of the highest overall death rates per capita in Mississippi. It ranks sixth out of 82 counties, with a rate of nearly 41 deaths per 10,000 residents. Neshoba County has the state’s highest rate at 58 deaths per 10,000 residents.
Meanwhile, in an increasingly hopeful sign, Greenwood Leflore Hospital, as of Monday morning, again had no patients in its COVID-19 intensive care unit, according to Christine Hemphill, a hospital spokeswoman. It is the fifth straight day the unit has been empty, easily the longest stretch since the unit was created in March 2020.
Tempering that good news, though, is a recent uptick in Leflore County’s infection rate.
For the week ending Saturday, the county averaged 1.67 new cases of COVID-19 daily per 10,000 residents, according to the latest data tracked by the Brown School of Public Health. That was the 26th highest rate in the state.
Carroll County, at 1.87, ranked 21st.
Both counties are now above the state average rate of 1.55.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.