In the coming days, Greenwood is expected to face its lowest temperatures in the last 10 years.
According to Janae Elkins, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Jackson, the kind of extreme cold expected from this weekend into early next week hasn’t happened since February 2011.
“This cold air mass will be sticking around for several days,” Elkins said. “Looking at (Friday) going into the weekend, light freezing rain will still be possible for the western parts of Mississippi — which will include Greenwood — and this could cause some travel impacts with possible light accumulations across bridges and overpasses.”
Elkins also said that although precipitation is not yet expected this weekend, it will be extremely frigid as the area moves toward possible snowfall Monday.
“We do have an elevated threat that includes Greenwood, and this means that nighttime temperatures will drop down into the teens or even single digits. We’ll have single-digit wind chills, and we’re looking for long duration of subfreezing temperatures,” she said. “Hypothermia is possible with these prolonged temperatures, and it could be a danger to any exposed pipes.”
The forecast presented on the National Weather Service’s website says that Saturday night will have a low around 23 with gusts as high as 20 mph. On Sunday night, there is a chance of snow, freezing rain and sleet with a low around 22.
As for Monday, that is when precipitation is most expected.
“On top of the cold, we are looking for another possible winter system mainly Monday going into Monday night. … We can go ahead and assume that there will be the possibility for ice and snow,” Elkins said.
The forecast lists an 80% chance of snow, freezing rain and sleet Monday and Monday night with a 60% chance into Tuesday. The low temperature Monday night is expected to be around 14, according to the National Weather Service.
Because of the President’s Day holiday, most schools holding in-person classes were already planning not to host students in their buildings.
Also as the cold weather approaches, Matt Swindoll, a manager at Save A Lot in Greenwood, said that items such as water, noodles and rice are continuing to be bought at high volumes. People also are buying a lot of milk and bread, he said.
