After seeing damage from two recent hurricanes, the Southeast is preparing for yet another storm, with heavy rain and strong wind possible in the Greenwood area.
Hurricane Delta was a Category 3 storm Thursday, but Janae Elkins, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Jackson, said the storm may strengthen by the time it makes landfall in Louisana Friday morning.
According to Elkins, Greenwood and the surrounding areas are at a “severe weather risk” in which tornadoes are possible. The storm is expected to reach Leflore County on Friday night and linger until Saturday morning.
“Rainfall is at an elevated threat with an expected 4 to 8 inches,” Elkins said.
She also said flash flooding is likely starting Friday afternoon.
“Right now, the river is looking real low,” said Fred Randle, director of the Greenwood-Leflore Emergency Management Agency.
The storm, which hit Mexico on Wednesday, has already knocked out power and caused major damage along its path before heading into the Gulf.
As of noon Thursday, the latest observance from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported the Yazoo River’s water level was around 20 feet.
Randle said that the agency was preparing for the storm by gathering sandbags and monitoring high-risk areas. “We are ready, prepared and just waiting to see what this storm brings,” he said.
Elkins also mentioned that the area is expected to see winds up to 25 mph, with gusts between 30 and 40 mph. “The hurricane isn’t necessarily hitting us head on, but we still need to prepare for the greatest threats possible,” she said.
Storm updates from the National Hurricane Center are available at www.nhc.noaa.gov.
Those looking for more information on hurricane preparedness and safety can also visit HealthyMS.com/storm.
Contact Adam Bakst at 581-7233 or abakst@gwcommonwealth.com.
