On a day in which Mississippi recorded its most COVID-19 deaths, Leflore County hit the century mark for fatalities.
With the two deaths added Tuesday by the Mississippi State Department of Health, Leflore County now becomes the 10th county in the state to experience at least 100 deaths from the coronavirus.
Hinds County, with eight times the population, leads with 262 deaths but ranks only 75th out of 82 counties on a per capita basis. Leflore County has the sixth-highest death rate from COVID-19 based on population.
One small bright spot is that the pace of death has slowed.
Early in the pandemic, when nursing homes and other long-term care facilities were hit hardest, the death count in Leflore County rose quickly, as those infected with the disease in these facilities were especially susceptible to poor outcomes, given their age or serious health problems.
As the virus has become more widespread in the community, the odds that contracting the disease will prove fatal have declined some-what.
It took 16 weeks for Leflore County to post its first 50 deaths and 25 weeks to post its next 50.
Of the two most recent deaths, one was a woman in her 80s who died Dec. 22 at Greenwood Leflore Hospital, according to Christine Hemphill, a hospital spokeswoman. The patient had multiple underlying health problems. Little information about the other victim was immediately available.
One of the victims was white, the other Black.
Health officials have feared that social gatherings during the Christmas holiday and the possibility of similar events at New Year’s could spike even higher the current surge in cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
The 85 deaths reported in Mississippi Tuesday are the most recorded in a single day. The total number of deaths since the outbreak began in March now stands at 2,574.
Hospitalizations also set a new record at 1,340.
Greenwood Leflore Hospital was treating eight patients with COVID-19 as of Tuesday morning, according to Hemphill.
Two of the patients were on ventilators to help them breathe.
For the week ending Sunday, Leflore County averaged 5.37 new cases of COVID-19 daily per 10,000 residents, according to the data tracked by the Brown School of Public Health.
That’s less than the state average of 5.79 but still remains in Brown’s highest risk, or red, category.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.