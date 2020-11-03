The city of Itta Bena is continuing its beautification project as part of an effort to promote activity-friendly communities.
Alderwoman Jo Ann Purnell and many Itta Bena volunteers have planted flowers and shrubs throughout the city as part of a larger obesity prevention program stressing activity.
“I feel like here in spring and fall we have these beautiful flowers,” Purnell said, “and when we plant them, people will walk through the city, and they’ll be able to tell we’re trying to make progress.”
This project, which has been going on for 16 months, has been conducted in partnership with the Advancing, Inspiring, Motivating for Community Health through Extension team and Mississippi State University Extension Services to address barriers to community health. According to Purnell, this project has “led to over $40,000 being invested into local resources meant to lower barriers to accessing physical activity opportunities and eventually transforming Itta Bena into a more activity-friendly community.”
The beautification took place at the city’s police department, the library, Itta Bena’s downtown city park and the L.T. Brazil Center.
Two other members of the Board of Aldermen, Johnnie Riley and Darrick Hart, also are involved in the project.
“I thought it was a great idea, and I am grateful it has been able to happen,” said Hart.
Purnell said the completion was made possible by those who spent time to help plan and plant, including John Upton, Daryl James, Robert Bonner and Dr. David Holtz.
“These citizens did an awesome and fantastic job. They were very happy to help the city of Itta Bena,” she said.
Additions planned in the coming months included potted plants and directional signs that will highlight city landmarks.
• Contact Adam Bakst at 581-7233 or abakst@gwcommonwealth.com. Twitter: @AdamBakst_GWCW
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.