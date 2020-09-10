The Leflore County Board of Supervisors has approved a county budget that does not include an increase in the tax rate for the upcoming fiscal year.
Currently, the county is operating with a projected total budget of around
$23.8 million, with 64% of revenue coming from property taxes. Next year’s budget has a projected revenue of around $25 million, and of that 61% is proposed to be financed through property taxes.
As a result, a citizen will not pay more in taxes unless the assessed value of his or her property has increased.
The board passed the budget unanimously Tuesday. No citizen spoke during the public hearing portion of the meeting prior to the vote.
In an earlier interview, Reginald Moore, vice president of the board, said he hopes this relieves some people who may have faced hardships during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In the climate we are in right now, it wouldn’t be right to increase taxes on our citizens,” he said.
