Leflore County’s jobless rate jumped to 15.6% last month, indicating that even though economic activity has been showing some signs of a rebound, the jobs have yet to follow.
In April, when business shutdowns were at their peak, the county’s unemployment rate soared to 17.1%. It fell back down to 10.9% in May but has been rising since then, according to figures released Tuesday by the Mississippi Department of Employment Security.
The rate in July was the highest Leflore County has experienced for that month since 2011.
Statewide, the comparison was even worse. Last month’s rate of 11.5% was the worst showing for July in Mississippi since at least 1990.
The number of Mississippians without jobs was 62,000 higher than in July 2019, when the unemployment rate was 6.3%.
The unemployment picture was in sharp contrast to sales tax figures released last week, which showed a nearly 10% jump in July compared to a year ago. Sales tax figures are considered a good barometer of retail activity.
The national jobless rate in July was 10.5%.
Only 16 of Mississippi’s 82 counties had unemployment rates below 10% last month, 28 fewer than in June.
Rankin County had the state’s lowest rate at 7.2%, while Jefferson County had the highest at 25.7%.
Leflore County tied with Washington County for the 69th best unemployment rate, one spot better than the month before.
The July rates and rankings for other nearby counties were:
• Carroll, 10.9%, 25th.
• Tallahatchie, 11.2%, 29th (tie).
• Grenada, 11.3%, 31st (tie).
• Montgomery, 11.5%, 35th (tie).
• Sunflower, 15.8%, 71st (tie).
• Humphreys, 21.4%, 80th.
• Holmes, 21.7%, 81st.
