A second community member has put her name in to run for the District 1 seat on the Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School Board.
Portia Collins, 32, the executive director of ArtPlace Mississippi, filed qualifying papers Friday, the last day to qualify.
Collins said she felt the need to run because she has a “vested interest in education.”
She said, “I think we need leaders who can identify with our students, can care for our students and can advocate for not just themselves but in the interest of the students.”
Collins also said she has a great interest in working with the parents to “push our community forward and to help our children achieve the best possible outcomes.”
She said her biggest inspiration for running is her 2-year-old daughter, Emerie.
“When I look at her and I think about us living in Greenwood, I want her to have a good educational experience,” she said. “I want her to not fear public schools, and I want her to be able to know that she can achieve whatever she wants to achieve.”
Magdalene Abraham, the spiritual director at Locus Benedictus Retreat Center and a former educator at both the secondary and community college levels, is the other candidate on the ballot.
Both are running to fill the seat held by Antwoine Williams. He told the school board on Tuesday night that he would not seek reelection.
Collins said she didn’t have reservations about running against Abraham. “I would hope that the best person is elected, and I wish her well,” she said.
District 1 encompasses North Greenwood, parts of Washington Street and Minter City. No other board seat will be on the ballot. The election will take place Nov. 3 along with the presidential race.
