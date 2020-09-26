All three Greenwood nursing homes are still dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health.
Riverview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center has experienced the highest number of cases since the latter part of the summer. During its current outbreak, which is now 12 weeks long, Riverview has had 18 residents test positive for the disease, including two who have died. Nineteen employees have also tested positive.
Over the past two weeks ending Thursday, Riverview reported to the Department of Health that two workers but no additional residents had tested positive.
The latest numbers were released Friday.
Crystal Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, which earlier this year had experienced one of the worst outbreaks in the state, reported two residents and one employee had tested positive for the virus over the past two weeks.
That brings its cumulative total of infected residents during the current outbreak to three.
Golden Age Inc. has not added any new cases in the past two weeks. Its cumulative total for the current outbreak is three staff members and no residents.
Nursing homes and other long-term care facilities are particularly vulnerable to the virus, since their residents are older or in poor health. Residents of these facilities account for 41% of Mississippi’s 2,894 COVID-19 deaths.
Meanwhile, the overall infection rate in Leflore County has ticked back up.
For the week ending Wednesday, the county’s infection rate was the 16th highest in the state, averaging 2.59 new cases daily of COVID-19 per 10,000 residents, according to data tracked by the Harvard Global Health Institute and the Brown School of Public Health.
Mississippi overall was trending in the other direction. It ranked 17th in the nation, averaging 1.60 new cases daily per 10,000 residents.
As of Friday morning, Greenwood Leflore Hospital was treating four patients with COVID-19, according to Christine Hemphill, a hospital spokeswoman. One was on a ventilator to help the patient breathe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.