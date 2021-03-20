For the past five years, male runners have won the top prize in the 13.1-mile race of the annual Viking Half Marathon & 5K held in Greenwood.
That changed Saturday morning when Allison Stokes, 28, of Memphis, finished first overall in the half marathon race with a chip time of 1 hour, 29 minutes, averaging out 6 minutes, 48 seconds per mile.
She was the first female to place first in the half marathon overall since Meggan Franks of Starkville placed first in 2016 with a time of 1 hour, 21 minutes.
In the 5K race, Georgia Caroline Self, 16, of Greenwood and a junior at Pillow Academy, finished first in the 5K race with a time of 19 minutes, 38 seconds, averaging out 6 minutes, 20 seconds per mile for the 3.1-mile race.
Both are avid runners and each hope to someday compete in a full marathon, or a 26.2-mile race.
For Stokes, who frequently patriciates in half marathons, this was her third time running in the Viking Half Marathon, and each time she has set a new PR, or personal record.
“This was my fastest half marathon,” Stokes said.
She said she enjoys the half marathon course in Greenwood, explaining that the course offers beautiful scenery and the opportunity to cross the Yazoo River.
As far as training goes, Stokes said she works out regularly and goes on 13- or 14-mile runs on the weekend. She said she also listens to her body and does fun workouts, such as rollerblading.
At some point in the future, she’d like to compete in the Boston Marathon, the oldest and arguably the most prestigious marathon in the world.
Self, on her first-place finish in the 5K, said, “It hurt but it’s pretty cool winning at the end.”
She used to run 5Ks in the past. But for Saturday’s race, she said she didn’t do much training.
Self is beginning to train for a marathon that will take place in Texas in June.
She said she’s working to build up her endurance and is using a book published by Hal Higdon, a writer and accomplished runner, as training material.
Other participants of the 5K and half marathon races, such as out-of-towners, enjoyed their Saturday run, despite the chilly weather that ranged in the high 40s and lows 50s.
Luke Ramseth, 31, of Jackson, finished second place overall in the half marathon with a time of 1 hour, 30 minutes and 45 seconds, averaging 6 minutes, 56 seconds per mile.
After crossing the finish line, Ramseth said his experience went “pretty well. I’ve never done a half marathon before.”
As a newcomer to running a 13.1-mile race, Ramseth said he “didn’t have a clue” how to pace himself but ended up doing well.
“Honestly, I’m kind of clueless about running,” he said with a laugh, noting that he’s more of a cyclist.
He said he just ran steadily and kept his eyes on the lead runner, Stokes, as well as the police car that led the way.
For Curtis Bailey, 57, of Jackson, and Antoinette Jeffries, 45, of Oxford, running the 5K in Greenwood was an opportunity for the couple to raise money for a social cause — in this case, to stop suicides among soldiers, Jeffries said.
Both participate in the Mississippi 100-mile Challenge, which allows them to raise money for social causes based on the number of miles they run in March, Bailey explained.
Individuals or companies can make a donation per mile, Bailey said. The more miles ran equates to more money raised.
This year, Bailey said he and Jeffries have already competed in four running races. They hope to compete in more races throughout the year, he said.
• Contact Gerard Edic at 581-7239 or gedic@gwcommonwealth.com.
