A 26-year-old Greenwood man has been indicted by a Leflore County grand jury on one count of aggravated domestic violence and one count of shooting into a dwelling in connection with an incident last year.
Dimitri Cobbins, 909 Mississippi Ave., was arrested Monday. The indictments were issued in January.
According to the indictment, the shooting incident occurred Oct. 12.
Cobbins is accused of shooting at an automobile of a woman with whom he had had a relationship, according to the indictment. He also is accused of firing into a house on the 300 block of West Jefferson Avenue that was not his ex-girlfriend’s residence.
Police Chief Terrence Craft could not be reached for comment Tuesday for more details.
Cobbins was released Monday from the Leflore County Jail after he posted a $10,000 bond.
