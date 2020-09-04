A woman in her 80s has become the 76th person to die of COVID-19 in Leflore County.
The victim died Wednesday at Greenwood Leflore Hospital, according to Christine Hemphill, a hospital spokeswoman. The woman suffered from multiple underlying health problems, Hemphill said.
The Commonwealth is providing this story for free as a public service. Please support our journalism by subscribing today.
The death, the county’s first in a week, was one of 23 statewide reported Friday by the Mississippi State Department of Health.
The victim was Black. African Americans have accounted for 62, or 82%, of Leflore County’s deaths from the virus. That exceeds the county’s estimated Black population of 75%.
Experts attribute the disparity to a lack of access to health care and a higher likelihood for underlying health problems among African Americans, which makes them more susceptible to bad outcomes if they contract the disease.
Meanwhile, Leflore County’s infection rate — as well as that of Mississippi on the whole — continues to fall.
For the week ending Wednesday, Leflore County ranked 44th out of the state’s 82 counties, averaging 1.67 new cases daily per 10,000 residents, according to data tracked by the Harvard Global Health Institute and the Brown School of Public Health.
Two weeks ago, the county soared to the top after posting a one-day spike of 148 new cases of COVID-19 on Aug. 19.
Mississippi, which was also at or near the top a couple of weeks ago, is now listed as the seventh highest in the nation, averaging 2.06 cases daily per 10,000 residents.
As of Friday morning, the Greenwood hospital was treating 10 patients with the virus, Hemphill said. Four were on ventilators to help them breathe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.