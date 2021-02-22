A 20-year-old Leflore County man died Monday morning from gunshot wounds.
Leflore County Coroner Debra Sanders, who received a call about the incident from the Sheriff’s Department at 9:56 a.m. Monday, said the victim’s name was Lakenson Bridges.
Bridges was shot multiple times on Luther Drive at the Brazil Homes complex just outside Greenwood, Sanders said. Bridges, who was not a resident of Brazil Homes, was pronounced dead at the scene, Sanders added.
Sheriff Ricky Banks declined to provide details Monday as the investigation is ongoing. He said that he may be able to provide more information later Monday afternoon.
