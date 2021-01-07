Magdalene Abraham says she is excited to get to work with the Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School Board.
Wednesday night’s work session was the first official time Abraham was seated with the board. The retired educator defeated Portia Collins in the Nov. 3 election.
Abraham took the seat that had been held by Antwoine Williams, an appointee who decided to not run again.
At the top of the meeting, board President Samantha Milton greeted Abraham, saying, “We are so happy to welcome her to this board.”
After the meeting, Abraham said she was proud to serve and is excited to provide “great service to the teachers and students.”
“I think we’re just committed to making this a great school district and improving even under these challenging conditions,” she added.
The board also discussed extending its COVID-19 sick leave policy to the district’s employees as 2021 starts.
The board’s attorney, Kelvin Pulley, brought up that the federal policy to provide sick leave to those who have to quarantine due to contracting the virus or coming in close contact with someone who had tested positive ended Dec. 31. He said the board must now decide how to handle these leaves in the second semester.
Milton said the district should maintain a similar plan.
“We want our teachers to be covered,” she said.
The board said it will discuss this further on Tuesday, at its next meeting.
The Leflore County Board of Supervisors previously discussed this issue during a closed session. That board’s president, Reginald Moore, said the supervisors directed attorney Joyce Chiles to return at the next meeting with a draft of a policy that can be reviewed.
Also, before the school board adjourned Wednesday, its vice president, Dr. Kalanya Moore, said the members needed to address the possibility of a bond issue soon. The bond issue would be used to fund the construction of a new school and other building renovations. The board agreed to meet Jan. 14 to work out some of the details. It may vote to seek the bond issue, but it would still need 60% of voters to approve the borrowing and related tax increase.
•Contact Adam Bakst at 581-7233 or abakst@gwcommonwealth.com. On Twitter at @AdamBakst_GWCW.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.