A former Greenwood resident has kept calm about the fact that her rendering of a magnolia flower is now featured on one of two final designs contending to be Mississippi’s new flag.
“Honestly, I’ve been kind of stoic about this. I’m not sure why,” said Sue Anna Joe, a graduate of Pillow Academy who now resides in San Francisco. “I’ve been fairly unemotional about this, maybe because there’s still a ways to go in this process.”
She explained that even if the flag with her magnolia design is approved by the state’s nine-member flag commission to go on the Nov. 3 ballot, it would still have to be approved by voters throughout the state.
Additionally, she said the bigger issue is about the state moving forward “with a design we can all be proud of.”
Though Joe may be nonchalant, she said she’s received text messages from relatives congratulating her on the progress her magnolia design made. “It seems like my family is “a lot more excited about it than I am,” she laughed.
She said she’s happy to have their support, too: “It’s a very proud moment for us.”
Originally, Joe submitted her own flag design, which featured a magnolia she had made by tracing the outline of a flower she found online while making some of her own adjustments. Her magnolia design was incorporated into two flag finalist designs the commissioners made with assistance from a designer.
The final flag design that has Joe’s magnolia, dubbed “The New Magnolia,” has the flower centered in the flag encircled by 20 stars — representing that Mississippi was the 20th state to enter the Union — as well as a gold five-point star, which represents the state’s indigenous Native American tribes, according to the Mississippi Department of Archives and History.
Kara Giles and Rocky Vaughn, along with Joe, are credited as the designers for the flag.
Joe said she participated in the flag design contest in order to give something back to Mississippi, where she still has close connections. Both of her parents, who were born in China, emigrated to the U.S. in the 1960s, Joe said.
Her father died in the 1980s, and her mother continues to live in Greenwood, the only place she’s lived in the United States, Joe said. “She loves living there. She has all her friends there; she loves the community,” Joe said.
The rest of Joe’s immediate family also lives in Mississippi.
“I’m really lucky that they live in a place where there’s really good food,” she said.
