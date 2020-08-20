Discussion of Itta Bena’s electric bills sparked controversy at a meeting of the Board of Aldermen this week.
High electric bills have been a problem in Itta Bena for several years. Last week, citizens began working on a petition to be sent to the State Auditor’s Office after some discovered that residents were being charged unevenly.
Ward 3 Alderman Darrick Hart had voiced his concern about this issue and said he would bring it up at Tuesday’s board meeting.
According to Hart, City Clerk Edna Beverly was supposed to have added this topic to the agenda but failed to do so. Beverly said Hart did not follow the proper procedure to include it.
After much debate, the item was put on the agenda; however, the citizens who came to speak on this matter were not allowed in.
Reginald Freeman Sr. of Ward 4 said that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the board has taken precautions in previous meetings to limit the number of people in the meeting area.
Hart was vocal about his disagreement with this decision as Patricia Young, who organized the petition concerning the high light bills, was asked to leave.
Young’s petition, which she said now has around 300 signatures, is a complaint that will be delivered to the State Auditor’s Office asking for an investigation of the bills.
After the meeting, Young said she was confused by the board’s decision not to allow citizens in.
“The last board meeting I was in, (the board members) said there could be 10 people in there with masks on,” she said. “This time, we were not allowed to come into that board meeting.”
She said about eight more citizens also shared their frustrations as they stood in the lobby while the board met. These citizens wrote and signed a letter of grievance and delivered it to the board after the meeting.
Also Young went on Facebook Live to document what was happening outside the meeting. That video had more than 580 views as of Wednesday afternoon.
Meanwhile, the board members looked over light bills from residents and tried to come up with a solution.
“Mayor, I suggest that you look into whatever you need to look into now,” Ward 1’s JoAnn Purnell said to Mayor J.D. Brasel, “because according to my research, the readings are outrageous.”
“This isn’t anything to play with,” Hart said. “Any time your light bill is higher than your house bill, it’s wrong.”
Brasel said he would travel to the Jackson office of the Mississippi Energy Agency of Mississippi by Monday and bring back more information. MEAM provides Itta Bena with the electricity it resells to the town’s customers.
Purnell said she hopes the board can come up with a more “applicable solution” to the high electric costs after Brasel returns.
Other items the board was to discuss included the city budget and docket of claims. However, Beverly asked for more time to prepare.
Freeman and Hart said she had had more than enough time to organize this information.
The board adjourned until 4 p.m. Thursday to give Beverly time to complete the work.
