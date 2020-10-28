Even as Mississippi is looking at a big election turnout next Tuesday, Secretary of State Michael Watson is assuring voters that they should feel safe showing up at the polls during the pandemic.
“It’s going to be clean. It’s going to be safe,” the Republican told a joint meeting Tuesday of the Greenwood Rotary and Exchange Clubs.
Watson, a former state senator, is in his first year as Mississippi’s top elections official.
Early numbers suggest a higher-than-normal interest in this year’s election, with incumbent President Donald Trump facing a tough challenge nationally from Democrat Joe Biden, even though the Republican is expected to handily win Mississippi. The Mississippi ballot also includes a U.S. Senate rematch between Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith, the incumbent, and Democrat Mike Espy, a former congressman trying to become the first African American to represent Mississippi in the Senate since Reconstruction.
There are also three referendums, including one on whether to legalize medical marijuana and another on whether to approve a new state flag.
As of Tuesday, according to Watson, there have been 180,000 requests for absentee ballots in the state, which is already 70,000 more than the final count during the 2016 general election. This year, new voter registrations totaled 113,000.
“This is going to be an unprecedented turnout,” Watson predicted.
The large majority of voters are still expected to vote in person next Tuesday, in part because Mississippi is the only state that does not allow some form of early voting without an excuse.
Watson said he tried to get the Legislature this year to change the law to allow “no excuse” absentee voting in person when there is a pandemic or a natural disaster, but he was unable to persuade lawmakers to adopt his recommendation.
“I do not make law in the Secretary of State’s Office,” Watson said. “I follow the law as passed by my friends in the Senate and the House and the Governor’s Office, obviously.”
As part of the coronavirus relief funding approved by Congress earlier this year, the Secretary of State’s Office received $4.7 million to help with the challenge of conducting the fall election. Watson said he distributed $2.5 million of that money to county election officials so that they could take preventative steps against COVID-19, such as buying sneeze guards.
With a number of Greenwood and Leflore County public officials also in the audience, Watson made a double pledge: to make sure every legal vote is counted but also to be sure there’s no tainting of the electoral process.
“If we see issues in any district in any box in any area of the state where there may be some kind of foul play or some kind of shenanigans going on, we will report them, and we will investigate those to the fullest,” he warned.
“Mississippi needs to trust that the ballot cast is the ballot that is counted.”
Of the three referendums, Wallace said he has gotten the most questions about the proposed legalization of medical marijuana. Voters are asked to choose between Initiative 65, a citizen-led proposal that would establish precisely how the program would work, and Initiative 65A, a legislative alternative that is more restrictive and leaves lawmakers to work out the details. Either initiative would amend the constitution. Voters could also reject both.
Whatever the outcome of the vote, Watson predicted that the issue of medical marijuana is not going away.
“I think you are going to see that debate stick around even if this thing dies,” he said.
• Contact Tim Kalich at 581-7243 or tkalich@gwcommonwealth.com.
