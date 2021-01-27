Leflore County’s unemployment rate rose in December to 9.4%, although the uptick may have been the result as much from seasonal patterns as COVID-19.
Last month’s rate was higher than both the November adjusted rate of 9% and the December 2019 rate of 7.5%.
The most recent figures were released Tuesday by the Mississippi Department of Employment Security.
Traditionally, the unemployment rate rises in December as schools close for the Christmas break and the number of workers looking for jobs increases.
There were 170 more people without jobs in December in Leflore County than in the same month the year before.
Statewide, the jobless rate last month was 5.9%, unchanged from November’s adjusted rate but higher than the December 2019 rate 5.2%.
The number of Mississippians without jobs has been nearly the same for the past two months — 75,700 in November and 75,500 in December. That compares to 66,900 in December 2019.
The national jobless rate last month was 6.5%.
Seventy-six of Mississippi’s 82 counties had unemployment rates below 10% last month, one more than in November.
Rankin County had the state’s lowest rate at 3.7%, while Jefferson County had the highest at 17.4%.
Leflore County tied with Coahoma County for the 72nd best unemployment rate, the same spot as the month before.
The December rates and rankings for other nearby counties were:
• Grenada, 5.4%, 16th (tie).
• Carroll, 6.2%, 35th (tie).
• Montgomery, 6.6%, 44th (tie).
• Tallahatchie, 6.8%, 47th (tie).
• Sunflower, 9.7%, 76th.
• Holmes, 12.2%, 79th.
• Humphreys, 13%, 80th.
