Ho ho ho! Santa Claus is coming to town, but there’s a question: Is everyone ready?
If not, there’s a smidgen of time left for making a list, but don’t take too long when checking it twice. Most stores and restaurants around Greenwood will be closed Friday, which is Christmas Day.
Greenwood Market Place, Big Star and Walmart plan to close early Christmas Eve — Walmart at 6 p.m., Big Star at 6 p.m. and Market Place at 7 p.m — and won’t reopen until Saturday.
Because of the pandemic, 2020 has been a demanding year to be in the grocery business, and Market Place employees have been working diligently, said the store’s manager, Derrick Simpson. He is glad they will have a break on Christmas Day.
“That is a time for family,” he said. “It’s important to me because I know the reason for the season.”
Some places, however, will be open. Walgreens and CVS will be open until late at night on Thursday, and both stores will be receiving customers on Friday. However, their pharmacies won’t be available Friday.
Rakesha Stovall, manager of CVS, said she expects shoppers to be picking up last-minute presents or selecting gift cards — and some people always need batteries for gifts that require them.
Some fast-food restaurants will be open on Thursday and Friday, including the two McDonald’s locations in Greenwood, although the McDonald’s located east on U.S. 82 won’t open until 2 p.m. Friday.
