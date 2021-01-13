The Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School Board has extended the district’s COVID-19 sick leave policy until the end of March.
The policy, which grants 14 days of paid sick leave for those who have contracted the virus themselves or come in close contact with someone who did, was approved unanimously.
The district needed to set up a new policy or extend the existing one after the policy put in place by the federal government ended at the end of 2020.
The day before, the Leflore County Board of Supervisors approved its own COVID-19 policy, which allows for 10 days total of paid sick leave in relation to the coronavirus.
Also Tuesday, the board decided unanimously that Samantha Milton will remain its president and Dr. Ro’Shaun Bailey is now vice president and secretary.
Milton served as the board president last year. Bailey is taking on the two titles held by Dr. Kalanya Moore during 2020.
The board voted 4-1 to keep Kelvin Pulley as its attorney, a job he has held for the last two years. Bailey was the only dissenter, voting instead for Carlos Palmer. Pulley and Palmer made their cases for the job before the board voted.
In other business:
• The board approved the submission of an educator-in-residence grant application.
This grant would bring in a regional literacy coach in the area of special education. This person, who would come from the Mississippi Department of Education, would supervise other literacy coaches in the region.
The grant, which must be reviewed and approved by MDE, would pay $65,000 for the salary of the regional literacy coordinator. Applications will be reviewed beginning Thursday, and the district expects to hear back on or before April 1.
• The board leased out two more plots of land in ordinance with 16th Section land procedures.
After a presentation from Mike Ainsworth, 16th Section land manager for the district, the board approved a five-year agricultural lease agreement for almost 260 acres at $28,200 plus a $150 processing fee as well as a 40-year recreational lease agreement for a lot of land at $300 plus a $150 processing fee. No acreage amount was listed for the latter lot.
• The board met behind closed doors to reexamine superintendent evaluations. No action was taken.
