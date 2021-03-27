As Greenwood Fire Chief Marcus Banks picked up his mother from the family home in Philipp to take her to Greenwood Leflore Hospital on a spring day last year, he wondered in the back of his mind if she had had any exposure to COVID-19.
It was March 22, and earlier in the day, Banks had received a call from one of his mom’s coworkers at the hospital, suggested he bring his mom. Banks recalled that the co-worker said, “We don’t want you to worry, but I think she’s worse than what she’s telling you,”
A little more than a week before, on March 13, the hospital had reported its first case of the novel coronavirus in Leflore County. The virus, after sweeping through Seattle and New York City, had made its way into Middle America.
Dorothy Jean Boles, 65, a nurse at the hospital for 42 years and an ordained minister, regularly came into contact with people on the job and at church. Before March 22, she had taken a few nights off, and both she and Banks had thought she just had sinus issues. The co-worker’s phone call suggested something more serious was at hand.
“Mom was a good nurse but a terrible patient,” Banks said.
As Banks drove Boles to the hospital, the two, both masked up, were in jovial spirits and joked around. Banks dropped off his mother at the emergency department, where she was given a COVID-19 test upon admission. She stayed at the hospital, and three days later, on March 25, the results revealed that she had tested positive.
“I wasn’t too terribly alarmed because back then everything was new with the virus,” Banks said.
Growing up he had seen his mom battle other illnesses and diseases, such as the flu. And like a lot of people early on in the pandemic, Banks said he initially bought into the misperception that COVID-19 was “no more serious than the flu.”
The nature of COVID-19 meant Banks could not see his mom at the hospital in person and had to resort to talking with her on FaceTime, which the nurses at the hospital helped Boles learn to use. He received daily updates from nurses and the physicians, Dr. Joe Pressler and Dr. Rachael Faught, the pulmonologists who run the hospital's COVID unit.
In the beginning, Boles didn’t seem particularly ill, Banks said, although her kidneys soon weren’t functioning well. This caused a buildup of bodily fluids, and her oxygen levels began to drop.
Banks said that on or around March 27 or 28, he spoke with his mom about whether she should go on a ventilator to help her breathe.
“We talked about that. Her feeling probably 24 hours prior was she wasn’t going on the vent, but the next day she called and said she didn’t want us to worry and that she was going on the vent, and she was pretty much saying her last goodbyes,” Banks recalled.
Boles called Banks and her other two children — Banks’ younger siblings — as well as her friends and grandchildren. “Of course, we all became very upset. She instructed me as to what needed to take place in the event that she passed away,” Banks said.
On the morning of April 3, Banks received a phone call from the hospital that his mom’s heart had stopped beating and that she needed to be resuscitated. He received another phone call around 3:30 p.m. that his mom’s heart stopped again and they were performing CPR. Banks told Faught that if his mother’s heart stopped beating a third time, the hospital should not resuscitate her.
By the evening, Banks received a phone call from Faught, who was crying as she informed him his mom had died.
Banks was in disbelief.
“I had seen Mom come through so much medically. It was a numbing feeling.”
Boles’ death didn’t just hit Banks and his family hard, but also the hospital and the community at large.
For some people, it wasn’t until Boles’ death that they began to take COVID-19 seriously, Banks said.
She had served as a motherly and influential figure for numerous health care workers at the hospital and had extended her caring compassion outside of work — sometimes taking care of her patients at her own residence if they had no other place to go, Banks said. And for Banks himself, it was his mother who was “99.9% of the reason” that he decided to accept a position on the hospital’s board in 2018. He had declined the offer at first, but she had told him that his leadership was needed.
At the time of her passing, Boles was one of four Leflore County residents to have died from COVID-19 since the first death in the county was reported on March 29 of last year. Banks spoke up about the cause of his mother’s death, but the families of many others have not chosen to do so.
As of Friday morning, there had been 123 deaths in Leflore County as well as a series of challenges and disruptions residents have endured during an unprecedented time.
• • •
In January 2020, before the pandemic erupted in Leflore County, officials from the Mississippi State Department of Health hosted an information session at Greenwood Leflore Hospital regarding screenings and testing for the coronavirus, Dr. Joe Pressler remembered.
“My concern was that we were going to run a bunch of tests that weren’t necessary, that we were going to have to make sure that everybody that came in with a fever wasn’t tested for COVID,” he said. He emphasized that he didn’t think the meeting was overkill, just that he didn’t want the hospital to overreact.
“And lo and behold, that’s not how it turned out.”
From March 10 to March 12 while driving home to Jackson after a family vacation in the Southwest, Pressler was listening to information about COVID-19 on the radio and calling colleagues back at work. He arrived in Jackson on the 12th and drove to Greenwood for work the next morning. During his drive, Pressler spoke with some of the hospital’s administrators about closing the pulmonary clinic since he suspected those patients would be the most vulnerable to getting severely ill if infected with COVID-19.
Around mid-morning, once Pressler got to the hospital, he received information that the hospital had its first positive case of COVID-19.
Since then, as Pressler puts it, “It’s been hell.”
In the early months of the pandemic, health care workers had to start from scratch in understanding the disease and how to combat it. Numerous questions — such as where patients would be placed and how to take care of them — had to be answered.
Patients came into the hospital “like they were on fire. They were dying and dying quick, dying in huge numbers, and there was nothing we could do to stop it,” he said.
Numerous patients came into the COVID unit to be treated, including family members of hospital employees and the employees themselves.
“The physical toll was high. The emotional toll was even higher because you’ve got people coming in that you work with day in and day out or somebody’s mom — the mom of somebody that you work with day in and day out. And they’re lying in a bed, and you’re doing everything you can, and it’s not good enough.”
As Pressler and other health care workers dealt with the daily trauma in the hospital’s COVID-19 unit, social media spread misinformation about the respiratory disease and upheld dismissive attitudes, he said.
“You’ve got people across the state that are doing what they’re supposed to be doing, but you’ve got a huge population of people that are in denial about it and won’t do what they’re supposed to do,” he said.
In May, Pressler got into an argument on Facebook with people he had accompanied on a mission trip.
“I tried to explain to them how serious this is and how many people are dying. They would throw it at me and say, ‘Well, if all these people are dying under you, then you must not be a good doctor.’”
It was at that point that Pressler focused only on Facebook pages dedicated to physicians, where he and others banded together “and helped each other, provided information. It was a place to vent.”
The long hours Pressler works — between 16 to 18 hours a day — leave little downtime when he’s off.
“I go to Giardina’s and get something to eat, and I go home and I go to sleep. And there’s no time for anything else. You compartmentalize, and you just get through it, and you get on your physicians’ social media pages and discuss it with other people who are going through the same thing,” he said.
Pressler and Faught each work a week at a time — seven days on, seven days off. And while they may not be at the hospital 24/7, Pressler said, they’re on call and in charge of hospital admissions for COVID-19 patients in the late hours.
Now, with COVID-19 vaccines eligible for Mississippians 16 and older throughout the state and a sense of normalcy slowly returning, Pressler said things have slowed down and he’s even gotten some breathing room.
One Sunday in mid-March of this year, Pressler took the afternoon off and headed to Oxford to watch an Ole Miss baseball game. The game itself was awful, Pressler recalled, as Ole Miss lost to University of Louisiana-Monroe 8-3.
“They won all weekend except for the game I went to. And it did not matter to me,” he said. The situation prompted him to once again consider the perspective he had gained.
“You can appreciate things like that, appreciate actually being out, among people, living a normal life again.”
• • •
Steven Crawford, a fifth grade teacher at Leflore County Elementary School, had paid attention to news coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, at first thinking that the respiratory disease that had ravaged through countries in Asia and Europe would not reach the United States, let alone the Delta.
“It was initially something you read in the newspaper that couldn’t possibly be happening here. I noticed reports and started to hear more news about the virus, but of course, us being in the U.S., a lot of people were, ‘Well, that’s not going to make it to us,’” he said.
For Crawford, it was in the midst of his spring break in March of last year, when the Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District announced that all school buildings would be closed for two additional days to clean and sanitize them, that he got his first inkling that the pandemic was a serious matter.
Eventually, at the discretion of school leaders, the school district canceled all in-person classes for the remainder of the spring semester last year and shifted to virtual learning. Neither students nor teachers would be returning to the school buildings.
“It hit us, and we weren’t able to go back,” Crawford said.
Then, in April, Crawford’s aunt in New York City, who was in her 80s, died of COVID-19.
“That was the first instance of it hitting my family,” he said. Afterward, “it kept pouring in. Every week, somebody was sick. Somebody that we knew, somebody that I knew ... and it felt like it kept closing in until we started hearing about friends getting sick. It was gradual, and it just kept escalating.”
A social person who had enjoyed spending time with his fraternity brothers, friends and family, as well as going on weekend outings and tailgating for football games, Crawford suddenly found “that joy in life was severed because of the pandemic.” He became a “homebody.”
He’d look at pictures of what he did years ago and it felt like “it was an entirely different lifestyle.”
Still, he said, “I’m a person that believes in being safe instead of being sorry.”
And although virtual instruction could be exhausting, Crawford said he was appreciative of Dr. Mary Brown, the district’s superintendent, and other school leaders who prioritized the safety of staff and students. He had friends who worked for school districts in other states who were required to teach in person and ended up getting sick with COVID-19.
“I know there’s a concern for possible learning loss,” Crawford said of virtual learning, “but being able to teach is better than not being able to teach if you’re in the grave.”
Worried about how the pandemic may have affected his students, Crawford often opened his virtual learning platform on Saturdays to stream movies for his students who logged in or to let them talk with each other.
Since being back to in-person teaching at the school earlier this month as a part of the school district’s hybrid learning — which combines both in-person and virtual instruction — Crawford said that it’s been a “blessing” to see some of his students back in person.
“It’s good to see them,” he said. “Although life has appeared to be at a standstill, seeing them grow and become taller, their voices getting deeper, it’s a sign that life is still going on.”
Once Crawford gets his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, he said, he plans to “be a little bit more visible.”
• • •
Cynthia Case of Greenwood tries her best not to be bitter.
Her 40-year-old son, Lee Avent, is paralyzed from the neck down, and something as minor as a cold could put him in intensive care, she said. Her husband, Bill Case, 72, has a pacemaker in his heart and also suffers from arterial disease.
Cynthia Case, 62, who serves as the primary caregiver for her husband and son, fears that if either of them were to contract COVID-19, the results could be devastating.
So, for the past year, the family members have mostly holed up inside their home and kept to themselves.
Pre-pandemic, Case said, her family’s life wasn’t particularly easy, but it was bearable. On occasion, Bill Case’s sister would stop by for a visit or the Cases would drop by her house in Greenwood.
Additionally, Case and her husband, who are both retired, would be able to find a sitter to watch their son while they left for groceries or a doctor’s visit.
The emergence of the pandemic “took a hard life and turned it to stone and made it seem impossible,” Case said. “We had to cut off everything” since there was a fear that anyone who came inside the house could unknowingly transmit COVID-19.
Except for two grocery store outings a month, Case stays at home with her husband and son.
In addition to wearing a mask while out, she wears gloves. And in the early days of the pandemic, when there was a large focus on the idea that COVID-19 could spread through surface transmission in addition to droplets, Case would come back home from the grocery store, disinfect her groceries, throw her clothes into the wash and immediately take a shower.
Case paid close attention to the news coverage of COVID-19 and developed a sense that matters would take a turn for the worse.
She bought an extra freezer and began to stockpile non-perishable groceries and medicine, converting a spare bedroom into a storage area in February of last year.
“The constant fear is what you can’t deal with,” she said. “I can’t deal with the unknown. I fix problems. I solve problems, and I plan ahead.”
Case and her family have now been fully vaccinated for COVID-19. Although life has begun to creep back toward normal for many Leflore County residents, Case said that she remains fearful and that her family’s situation has not changed.
“We’re still isolated. We’re still just as isolated as we ever were,” she said.
Case calls herself and others who are at high risk of developing serious illness from COVID-19 “the forgotten.”
“What about ‘the forgotten?’” she asked. “I hear a lot of news commentary. I hear a lot of people talking about opening businesses and stuff, and they use those terms all the time. ‘Except for the disabled and the high risk, maybe we can get back to a normal life.’ What are you going to do about the people who are lost in this whole system? Who are the biggest high risk? How are you going to help them mentally, physically?”
• • •
Elizabeth Blake-Poindexter, a respiratory therapist who works in Greenwood Leflore Hospital’s COVID-19 unit, said she has gotten used to working amid the pandemic.
She’s learned how to compartmentalize her life, separating her work from her home life as much as possible.
“When I’m off, I try to keep that a happy place,” she said. “When I’m working, I’m working.”
Now fully vaccinated, Blake-Poindexter has allowed herself to enjoy small social gatherings with social distancing and masks still in place.
She’s hoping that her 85-year-old grandmother will get the vaccine so she can finally see her in person again.
