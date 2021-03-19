Spring athletics are still scheduled to proceed in the Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District, even after some debate by the school board Thursday about funding.
During a special called meeting, the board discussed whether it was financially feasible to continue with the season as they reviewed the salary scale for athletic staff.
In February, the board approved participation in spring sports, including baseball, softball and track and field. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, football and other fall sports were canceled, and basketball and other winter sports were played with limits on the number of spectators.
Without the usual amount of funds from spectators, a normally projected cushion of money was gone.
Kelia Washington, chief of finance for the district, said that there is still money reserved in the budget for spring sports. However, she said, “You might not have as much money for next school term simply because you are using up some you didn’t anticipate using this year.”
Dr. Ro’Shaun Bailey, the board’s vice president, offered this explanation: “We are in a position to fund these sports; however, it will come from our fund balance. And, it may not be in our best interest, considering we don’t necessarily know what cost we may accrue moving forward before this budget period has concluded.”
He continued, “In the past, it has not necessarily been an issue because the money-generating sports typically are football and basketball, and you would generate enough funds from those sports to kind of cover these costs that will occur during spring sports.”
Washington agreed with this assessment.
The district did livestream basketball games, and “it generated some funds, but it was definitely not enough to cover the cost of that season,” said Charles Johnson, assistant superintendent. “Spring sports have never charged admission. I mean, that is something we can look at, but that hasn’t been done in the past.”
The board voted 4-1 to fund the sports salary supplement scale and thus move forward with spring athletics.
Samantha Milton, the board’s president, was the only dissenting vote.
“My vote for ‘nay’ is because of the sports budget and COVID-19. It has nothing to do with coaches, students or the athletic director,” Milton said after the vote.
The board also discussed sports personnel behind closed doors for about 30 minutes.
Kelvin Pulley, board attorney, said no action was taken.
According to data from the district, about 150 students from Greenwood, Leflore County and Amanda Elzy high schools will be participating in spring athletics.
Clinton Gatewood, the district’s chief of athletics, told the board that everyone on the athletic staff had to sign an agreement to follow the district’s guidelines regarding COVID-19.
He said schedules for the season are expected to be finalized by Tuesday.
This week was the first week in a year that some students were able to be on their respective campuses. Since Monday, around 650 students — or about 15% of the total population — have been taking part in hybrid learning, which combines in-person and virtual classes.
•Contact Adam Bakst at 581-7233 or abakst@gwcommonwealth.com. On Twitter at @AdamBakst_GWCW.
