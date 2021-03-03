Curtis Flowers has been awarded the full amount allowed in damages for wrongful imprisonment.
On Tuesday morning, an agreed judgment awarding Flowers $500,000 for 23 years of wrongful imprisonment was filed in Montgomery County Circuit Court.
Flowers was tried six times for the deaths of Bertha Tardy, Carmen Rigby, Robert Golden and Derrick “BoBo” Stewart in a 1996 shooting at Tardy Furniture in Winona. He was convicted and sentenced to death four times, but each time his conviction was overturned because of prosecutorial misconduct. At two other trials, the jury was deadlocked and did not issue a verdict.
As first reported by The Taxpayers Channel, the judgment will be paid in $50,000 increments each year for the next 10 years. Flowers’ lawyer, Robert McDuff of the Mississippi Center for Justice in Jackson, will also be awarded $50,000 for legal fees.
The judgment was signed by both McDuff and Wilson Minor, who represents the Attorney General’s Office, as well as Montgomery County Circuit Judge George Mitchell.
Last week, the Mississippi House of Representatives passed a bill to appropriate the first $50,000 installment plus the legal fees. This bill still awaits action in the Senate.
The case has gone through more than two decades of legal missteps and decisions that would eventually receive nationwide attention from an American Public Media Reports podcast, “In the Dark: Season 2,” which highlighted its history.
The Mississippi Supreme Court overturned Flowers’ first three convictions between 2000 and 2007, citing racial discrimination in jury selection. His fourth and fifth trials ended in hung juries. During his sixth trial in June 2010, he was convicted of all four homicides, but the U.S. Supreme Court overturned that conviction in 2019, also citing racial bias in jury selection.
In September, the Attorney General’s Office, which took over the case from District Attorney Doug Evans, declined to prosecute Flowers for a seventh time and requested that the indictment be dismissed.
