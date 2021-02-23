Enrollment is down at Mississippi Valley State University, its president said Monday.
Dr. Jerryl Briggs Sr. told the Leflore County Board of Supervisors that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of students enrolled has declined.
The pandemic has “really caused our sister institutions to have an enrollment decline as well,” said Briggs, who did not provide numbers.
He said the pandemic caused not only health concerns but also financial concerns for students, specifically those from out of state. He said he has heard from some students that they had to stay close to home until the coronavirus has dissipated but that they planned to return to MVSU next school year.
“We are really hopeful that this was an anomaly — I’m pretty certain that it is — and that all these students will be returning to the university, hopefully, next fall,” he said.
Briggs also said the university would be making adjustments to its football field and track. Holding up a rendering of the newly envisioned sports complex, Briggs said the school is planning to replace the grass football field with artificial turf and resurface the adjacent track. “We know this is long overdue,” Briggs said.
He said the area would be available for general public use.
Jean Cadney, an honorary chair for the First Lady’s Scholarship Luncheon held at MVSU, asked that all funding laid out for school events that had to be canceled because of the pandemic be allocated to the turf project, as well as any other additional funds. The board approved this unanimously, with Briggs’ recommendation.
In addition, Briggs said a Chick-Fil-A restaurant is expected to be added to the campus in August.
“During the pandemic, actually, Chick-Fil-A said they were not going to be opening any new franchises, but through the grace of God and a lot of conversation, they approved us,” he said.
He said the restaurant, like the sports field, will be an asset for both the university and the community.
“Well, you will be seeing a lot more of me,” District 3 Supervisor Anjuan Brown replied jokingly.
In other business, the board and those in attendance gave a round of applause to both Jerry Smith, the road manager for Leflore County, and Fred Randle, the county’s emergency management director, for work done by them and their teams during last week’s back-to-back winter storms.
The board also reflected on how the response could have been done better.
“We all banded together as a community, and we took care of our people, so again, great job,” Board President Reginald Moore said. “Yes, there is room for improvement. Let’s do better the next time there’s a 20-year storm.”
District 1 Supervisor Sam Abraham said a big issue to look into is the number of generators in the county. He said that perhaps Randle can look for grants provided for COVID-19, since those mostly in fear of losing power were those on supplied oxygen.
•Contact Adam Bakst at 581-7233 or abakst@gwcommonwealth.com. On Twitter at @AdamBakst_GWCW.
