A one-day market to highlight Black-owned businesses in the Greenwood area will be held Saturday.
“The Day After Black Friday Pop-up Shop” will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 2315 Carrollton Ave.
Admission to the public is free, and there will be free food and door prize giveaways every hour.
Organizer Robert Moore, a teacher at Amanda Elzy High School, said there will be an “extensive list” of vendors selling their products and services. The many products being offered include clothing, art, make-up, hair braiding, handmade crafts, jewelry and massages.
“It’s all about providing a venue for small business owners to gain exposure and connect with others,” he added.
Moore said he was inspired to do this event in honor of his father, the late Robert Moore Sr., who was a Leflore County supervisor and also worked at the Mississippi Valley State University Center for Economic Development.
“He put in place family values that instilled in me to care about the community,” he said. “I want to continue his legacy.”
