Leflore County’s toll from COVID-19 is now at 80 with the death of another victim.
The death, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health, occurred between Aug. 19 and Sept. 6 and was attributed to COVID-19 by a coroner’s death certificate report.
It was one of 24 deaths reported Thursday, raising the state’s total to 2,780 since the outbreak of the coronavirus began in March.
The Leflore County victim was Black. Other information about the individual was not immediately available.
African Americans have accounted for 66, or 82%, of Leflore County’s deaths from the virus. That exceeds the county’s estimated Black population of 75%.
Experts attribute the disparity to a lack of access to health care and a higher likelihood for underlying health problems among African Americans, which makes them more susceptible to bad outcomes if they contract the disease.
Of Mississippi’s 82 counties, Leflore County has the fifth-highest number of deaths from the virus.
Meanwhile, the infection rate in the county has improved slightly in recent days.
For the week ending Tuesday, Leflore County’s infection rate was the 12th highest in the state, averaging 2.74 new cases daily of COVID-19 per 10,000 residents, according to data tracked by the Harvard Global Health Institute and the Brown School of Public Health.
Mississippi ranked 14th in the nation, averaging 1.51 new cases daily per 10,000 residents.
As of Thursday morning, Greenwood Leflore Hospital was treating seven patients with COVID-19, according to Christine Hemphill, a hospital spokeswoman. Two were on ventilators to help them breathe.
