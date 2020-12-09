A planned solar plant that is to be located in Carroll County is now under new ownership.
Cubico Buffalo Holdings I LLC recently acquired the Delta’s Edge Solar facility from Renewable Energy Systems, a British renewable energy company, which designed and started the development for the project, according to a statement released Tuesday by Cooperative Energy, a Mississippi power cooperative whose 11 members include Greenwood-based Delta Electric Power Association.
Construction for the Delta’s Edge project, which was first announced by Cooperative Energy in 2018, has yet to begin. However, following the new acquisition, as well as Renewable Energy Systems securing investors for the lifetime of the solar facility, work is to start soon, according to Cooperative Energy.
The 100-megawatt plant will be located on 750 acres of land in Carroll County and use about 280,000 panels.
Though the construction schedule for the project has not been made public, Christa Bishop, an executive vice president and chief communications officer for Cooperative Energy, said by email that commercial operation should start in November 2022.
Construction of the facility is expected to bring a large number of jobs as well as permanent jobs in the future, with an emphasis on hiring qualified local labor.
Though the number of jobs was not elaborated in Tuesday’s prepared statement, Cooperative Energy had previously said in a statement released in 2018 that construction of the plant would take months and use about 350 employees. Once operational, the plant is to have three or four permanent employees.
Cooperative Energy has agreed to purchase all energy produced at the facility and distribute it to its 11 member cooperatives, including Delta Electric.
“Our mission is to provide our 11 member systems and their consumer-members with affordable, reliable, and environmentally-responsible energy,” Cooperative Energy President and CEO Jeff C. Bowman said. “Growing our investment in solar energy is advancing our mission and our commitment to the nearly one million Mississippians we serve.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.